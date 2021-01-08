Skip Bayless is still a fan of Kyrie Irving after he left Steve Nash & Nets hanging against 76ers | UNDISPUTED

Kyrie Irving did not take the court when the Brooklyn Nets took on the Philadelphia 76ers, citing personal reasons when asked why he sat out, but new Head Coach Steve Nash wasn't informed of Kyrie's decision not to play before the game. Brooklyn came away with the win, but there are questions swirling around Kyrie's choice to text his teammates, but not inform his head coach. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss the Nets' performance against the 76ers, and speculate about the reasoning behind Kyrie's decision to sit out without informing management.