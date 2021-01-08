Skip Bayless: Texans should trade Deshaun Watson to Jags in exchange for Trevor Lawrence | UNDISPUTED

With the Texans’ lack of success, there have been rumors that Deshaun Watson could want out of Houston. The team didn’t make things any better this week when they hired new GM Nick Caserio. Tuesday night after the hire, Deshaun Watson tweeted quote 'some things never change.' According to reports, the tweet could mean Watson is irritated that he wasn’t involved in the hiring process of his team’s new GM. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Watson's growing tension with the Houston Texans.