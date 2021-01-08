Latest Arsenal news takes a look at how Thomas Partey could be affected if Sokratis Papastathopoulos is to leave the club during the January transfer windowFull Article
Thomas Partey can get his dream Arsenal shirt number amid Sokratis request
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Thomas Partey could get dream Arsenal shirt number if Sanllehi makes decision
Arsenal are interested in signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey in the summer transfer window, but what shirt number..
Football.london
Thomas Partey could be denied his dream Arsenal shirt number because of Sokratis
Arsenal are continuing to be linked with a summer move for Atletico Madrid defender Thomas Partey, but what shirt number would he..
Football.london