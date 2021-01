Bayern Munich fell victim to a “brutally effective” Borussia Monchengladbach in their humbling 3-2 defeat on Friday, according to Hansi Flick. Robert Lewandowski’s penalty – his 20th Bundesliga goal of the season – and a fine strike from Leon Goretzka put Bayern in control of the Bundesliga clash at Borussia-Park inside 26 minutes. However, a […]