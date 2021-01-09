WWE Official Adam Pierce forced by Roman Reigns to fight in Gauntlet Match

The Friday Night SmackDown Gauntlet match took a last minute twist as Roman Reigns addressed WWE Official Adam Piere for his role in allowing Kevin Owens to face Jey Uso two weeks ago. Sami Zayn opened the match facing Rey Myserio, who moved advanced to Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura would prove himself against King Corbin and Daniel Bryan before the Universal Champion would return and make one more exception to the rules, proving that SmackDown belongs to him.