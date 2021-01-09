Hamidou Diallo scored a season-high 23 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame an ugly start to beat the New York Knicks 101-89 on Friday night.Full Article
Thunder start slow, end Knicks' 3-game win streak 101-89
