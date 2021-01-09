Welsh Grand National 2020: Racing to go ahead after Chepstow passes morning inspection
Published
Chepstow Racecourse is given an early morning all clear after snow and ice had threatened Saturday's rearranged Welsh Grand National.Full Article
Published
Chepstow Racecourse is given an early morning all clear after snow and ice had threatened Saturday's rearranged Welsh Grand National.Full Article
Chepstow racecourse bosses plan a Friday inspection as the cold snap threatens Saturday's rearranged Welsh National