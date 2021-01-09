Christian Wade has spent two years on the Buffalo Bills practice squad since turning his back on rugby and will now hope to see his NFL side end their playoff hoodooFull Article
Former rugby star Christian Wade helps Buffalo Bills NFL playoff preparations
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Former England rugby star Christian Wade lighting up the NFL preseason with the Buffalo Bills
New Zealand Herald
Christian Wade has done it again, lighting up social media following yet another eye-catching play as he continues his impressive..
-
Colin Kaepernick should be signed, says Buffalo Bills running back Christian Wade
Daily Star
-
Christian Wade: Buffalo Bills cut former England rugby star from 53-man NFL roster
Independent
-
Christian Wade: Buffalo Bills cut former rugby player from final NFL squad
BBC Sport
-
NFL: Ex-rugby union star Christian Wade beats five players in dazzling run
BBC News
You might like
More coverage
Christian Wade: Ex-rugby union star beats five NFL players in dazzling run
BBC News
Ex-rugby union player Christian Wade continues to impress for the Buffalo Bills, evading several tackles in a 48-yard run against..
-
Christian Wade: How former England rugby star plans to fulfil NFL 'dream' with Buffalo Bills
Independent
-
Buffalo Bills RB Christian Wade, an ex-rugby star, scores his first NFL touchdown
USATODAY.com
-
Christian Wade scores 65-yard touchdown for Buffalo Bills in NFL pre-season game
talkSPORT
-
Ex-England rugby player Wade scores 65-yard touchdown on NFL debut
BBC News