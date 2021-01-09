Adele’s Someone Like You has become Chorley FC’s very own anthem and the singer’s songs are inspiring them to FA Cup glory this season, with Derby County their latest scalps in the third roundFull Article
Inside Chorley's dressing room bellowing out Adele after Derby FA Cup upset
