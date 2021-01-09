Schalke 4-0 Hoffenheim: Matthew Hoppe hat-trick in first win in 31 Bundesliga games
Schalke record their first Bundesliga win in 31 games - to avoid equalling a league record - as Matthew Hoppe scores a hat-trick.Full Article
