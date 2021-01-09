The 20-year-old midfielder was initially shown a red card for a lunge on Sean Longstaff, but VAR ensured he stayed on the pitch to score the crucial goal against Newcastle.Full Article
Emile Smith Rowe VAR decision praised after Arsenal's FA Cup win vs Newcastle
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Arsenal press conference live: Mikel Arteta reacts to Newcastle victory
Football.london
Emile Smith Rowe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's extra-time strikes fired the Gunners into the FA Cup fourth round
-
Emile Smith Rowe makes most of red card escape as Arsenal see off Newcastle
Belfast Telegraph
-
Arsenal v Newcastle: Emile Smith Rowe & Pierre Emerick Aubameyang see holders through
BBC Sport
-
Emile Smith Rowe goal helps send Arsenal through in FA Cup despite being shown red card earlier in tie
talkSPORT
-
‘A lovely footballer’: BBC Sport pundit praises Arsenal star during 2-0 win over Newcastle
The Sport Review
You might like
More coverage
Smith Rowe has day to remember as Arsenal sink Newcastle in extra-time
Emile Smith Rowe experienced a rollercoaster of a day as Arsenal progressed in the FA Cup at Newcastle's expense.
Team Talk
Smith Rowe can match Foden and Sancho, says Arteta
Emile Smith Rowe has the “huge potential” to match the exploits of young England stars Phil Foden and Jadon Sancho, according..
SoccerNews.com