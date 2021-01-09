Urban Meyer Jaguars latest, Marcus Freeman to Notre Dame, Jake Peetz to LSU — RJ Young

RJ Young breaks down Urban Meyer to the Jacksonville Jaguars rumors and looks into the history of college to NFL head coaching jumps. He also takes a look at the hires of Marcus Freeman as Notre Dame defensive coordinator and Jake Peetz as LSU offensive coordinator.Full Article
