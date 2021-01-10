Jared Goff spoke with Tom Rinaldi following the Los Angeles Rams win over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card Round. Hear Jared talk about his thumb injury and how he was able to play through the pain to help the Rams advance.Full Article
Jared Goff: Thumb 'feels good,' details gutsy performance in win over Seahawks
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Maroon Tide rolling to State Title Game: one win away from perfect season
There are only two teams left practicing in December in Class 5A high school football, one of them being Picayune. Head Coach Dodd..
WXXV