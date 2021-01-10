Body parts, debris found after Indonesia plane crash
Published
Indonesian rescuers pulled out body parts, pieces of clothing and scraps of metal from the Java Sea early Sunday morning, a day after a Boeing 737-50Full Article
Published
Indonesian rescuers pulled out body parts, pieces of clothing and scraps of metal from the Java Sea early Sunday morning, a day after a Boeing 737-50Full Article
Officials are hopeful they were honing in on the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 after sonar equipment detected a signal from..