FA Cup 2021: Fabulous Bernardo Silva strike opens scoring for Man City against Birmingham
Published
Bernardo Silva's "fabulous" strike gives Manchester City an early lead in their FA Cup third-round tie against Birmingham City.Full Article
Published
Bernardo Silva's "fabulous" strike gives Manchester City an early lead in their FA Cup third-round tie against Birmingham City.Full Article
Guardiola stresses the tie is not over, while Solskjaer admits his side couldn't recover from the early setback and their heads..