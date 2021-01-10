FA Cup 2021: Crawley Town upset the odds to beat Leeds United in 'emotional' win
Published
Crawley Town deliver one of the FA Cup third round's most emphatic upsets after beating Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United in an "emotional" win.Full Article
The win was the joint-heaviest FA Cup defeat a top division club has suffered against a fourth-tier opponent