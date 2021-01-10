Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele redeems himself for howler to save FOUR penalties in shootout as Seagulls avoid FA Cup giant killing to Newport
Brighton avoided becoming Newport’s latest FA Cup giant killing victims as they scraped through on 4-3 penalties with goalkeeper Jason Steele saving an incredible four spot kicks. The game never should have reached a shootout with Steele having made an error to allow the Seagulls’ opponents to make it 1-1 in the final seconds of […]Full Article