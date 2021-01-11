Reports: Donald Trump plans to give Patriots' Bill Belichick Medal of Freedom this week
Published
According to reports on Sunday, President Donald Trump plans to award Patriots coach Bill Belichick the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Thursday.
Published
According to reports on Sunday, President Donald Trump plans to award Patriots coach Bill Belichick the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Thursday.
Patriots fans had mixed feelings about the award. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.
According to a White House official, Donald Trump plans to award New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick with the Presidential..