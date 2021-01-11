Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik survives car crash after PSL draft

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik confirmed that he was perfectly all right and unhurt after a car crash in Lahore on Sunday. Malik was leaving the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s National High-Performance Centre after attending the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Player Draft 2021 when he met the accident. "I am perfectly all right everybody. It was just a happenstance accident and Almighty has been extremely Benevolent. Thank you to each one of you who've reached out. I am deeply grateful for all the love and care...," Shoaib Malik tweeted.