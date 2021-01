Rishabh Pant blazed a brilliant 117-ball 97 on Day 5 of the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday to keep India in the hunt in the final innings. Coming into bat with India chasing 407 to win, Pant was promoted to No. 5 in the order ahead of Hanuma Vihari, Pant blazed away to the cusp of a third Test century before splicing a catch to Pat Cummins in gully off Nathan Lyon just three short of a hundred.