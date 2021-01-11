India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara goes past 6000-run mark, visitors battle to survive

India's No. 3 batsman Cheteshwar Pujara became the 11th Indian to score 6000 runs in Test cricket on Monday. Pujara reached the milestone on Day 5 of the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground with a single off Mitchell Starc. The right-handed batsman crossed the 6000-run mark in the fourth innings of the third Test, as he tried his best to keep India alive. Pujara was finally dismissed for 77 off 205 balls by Josh Hazlewood in the 89th over of the innings. It was Pujara's second fifty of the match. The visitors, who were set a target of 407 by Australia, currently have five wickets in hand to try and salvage a draw or go for an unlikely win.