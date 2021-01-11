Predictions for the College Football Playoff championship game between Alabama-Ohio State
Published
The college football season will end when Alabama and Ohio State meet with the national title on line. Our experts make their game predictions.
Published
The college football season will end when Alabama and Ohio State meet with the national title on line. Our experts make their game predictions.
WAAY 31's Max Cohan shows us what coaches are saying the day before the CFP title game.
Tourism is surging in metro Miami before the college football championship game Monday night. So is COVID-19.