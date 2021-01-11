‘Maybe Ravel Morrison was OVERHYPED and just wasn’t that good’ says Danny Murphy, after ex-Manchester United starlet has ADO Den Haag contract terminated
Ravel Morrison is a victim of being ‘overhyped’ at a young age believes talkSPORT’s Danny Murphy, after the former Manchester United starlet’s latest failed move. It was revealed over the weekend that the midfielder’s contract at ADO Den Haag has been terminated, just four months into a one-year deal at the Dutch club. Morrison played […]Full Article