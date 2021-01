Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he doesn’t expect anything to happen regarding new signings this month, but there could be a few players leaving Old Trafford. 🗣"There may be 2 or 3 going out" Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains what Manchester United may be doing in the transfer window this month pic.twitter.com/aBAcvqGUV5 — Football […]