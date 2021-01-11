The Pittsburgh Steelers shocked NFL fans with their surprising loss the the Cleveland Browns in Wild Card Weekend. With several turn overs, including 4 interceptions from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Colin Cowherd raises the question: Is it time for the Steelers to move on from their quarterback? Hear whether Colin believes this loss was more on Big Ben, or was Mike Tomlin to blame?Full Article
Colin Cowherd: 'It's time for the Steelers to move off Ben Roethlisberger' | THE HERD
