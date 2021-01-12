Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin joins the FOX CFB National Championship watch party. Hear how James thinks the Alabama Crimson Tide will be able to beat the Ohio State Buckeyes.Full Article
Penn State head coach James Franklin on how to beat the vaunted Ohio State Buckeyes
