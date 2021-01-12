Knicks Fail To Score 90 Points Yet Again, Fall To Hornets For Third Straight Loss
Gordon Hayward scored 34 points and the Charlotte Hornets beat the New York Knicks 109-88 on Monday night for their fourth straight win.Full Article
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 26 points, and the Charlotte Hornets handed the New York Knicks their fifth straight..
