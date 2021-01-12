Sheamus and Keith Lee set aside differences for Tag Match against The Miz and Morrison

It’s known that Keith Lee and Sheamus have had their fair share of differences but those were set aside, if only momentarily, on Monday night RAW. The two superstars were able to successfully team up for a Tag Team Match against The Miz and John Morrison, but immediately went back to their old ways the moment the final bell rang.

