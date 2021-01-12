Tottenham were very busy in the summer transfer window with seven players coming in through the door at Tottenham Hotspur StadiumFull Article
Tottenham at Premier League squad limit to hand Jose Mourinho transfer headache
Football.london0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Mourinho never expected Premier League COVID call-offs: ´I thought we´d always play!´
SoccerNews.com
Jose Mourinho revealed Tottenham have managed to carefully “hide” their COVID-19 problems as he insisted Premier League chiefs..
-
Tottenham Hotspur want West Ham centre-back Issa Diop
SoccerNews.com
-
Burnley v Fulham postponed amid more coronavirus cases
SoccerNews.com
-
Jose Mourinho will not ask Tottenham for January signings as he hits out at Premier League’s ‘unprofessional’ handling of Fulham postponement
talkSPORT
-
Sami Khedira wants Premier League transfer as Juventus outcast praises Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho and Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti
talkSPORT
You might like
More coverage
Full Tottenham squad available to Jose Mourinho for London derby vs Fulham
Football.london
Every player available to Jose Mourinho ahead of the Premier League clash against Scott Parker's side at the Tottenham Hotspur..