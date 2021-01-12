Jan.12 - Imola is announced that it will once again return to Formula 1's covid-affected calendar. When scheduled grands prix were cancelled or postponed in 2020, circuits including Imola, Portimao, Mugello and Istanbul were called up to fill the gaps. Now, with Melbourne and Shanghai set to be postponed in 2021, Monaco likely to follow.....check out full post »Full Article
F1 adding Imola to 'plan B' 2021 calendar
F1-Fansite0 shares 1 views
