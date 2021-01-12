Masters snooker 2021: Neil Robertson beaten by Yan Bingtao in first round in Milton Keynes
Published
UK champion Neil Robertson suffers a shock 6-5 defeat by debutant Yan Bingtao in the first round of the Masters in Milton Keynes.Full Article
Published
UK champion Neil Robertson suffers a shock 6-5 defeat by debutant Yan Bingtao in the first round of the Masters in Milton Keynes.Full Article
UK champion Neil Robertson suffers a shock 6-5 defeat by debutant Yan Bingtao in the first round of the Masters in Milton Keynes.