Bruno Fernandes has saved Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Man Utd, says Jamie Redknapp

Bruno Fernandes has saved Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Man Utd, says Jamie Redknapp

Daily Star

Published

Manchester United are being considered genuine title contenders this season, despite finishing 22 points behind champions Liverpool last term, and Jamie Redknapp knows the reason for the Red Devils upturn in form

Full Article