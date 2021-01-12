Manchester United are being considered genuine title contenders this season, despite finishing 22 points behind champions Liverpool last term, and Jamie Redknapp knows the reason for the Red Devils upturn in formFull Article
Bruno Fernandes has saved Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Man Utd, says Jamie Redknapp
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told he would have lost Man Utd job without Bruno Fernandes
Daily Star
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been able to rely on Bruno Fernandes to deliver regularly through 2020 and the..
You might like
More coverage
Man Utd win shows Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can use fan favourite tactic again
Daily Star
Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek started together for Manchester United for the first time as the Red Devils took..