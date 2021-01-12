Resurgent Man United back on top of the Premier League
It’s been a long, expensive and often turbulent journey, but Manchester United is back in a place it used to know so well. Top of the Premier League.…Full Article
Liverpool and Manchester United battled to a goalless draw on Sunday as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side stayed ahead of their rivals..
