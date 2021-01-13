The Michigan Wolverines improved to a perfect 11-0 overall and 6-0 in conference play after blowing the Wisconsin Badgers out at home on Tuesday night. Behind an incredible 43-6 run spanning from the late first half to mid second half, and 28 combined points from Franz Wagner and Isaiah Livers, the Wolverines won, 77-54.Full Article
No. 7 Michigan dismantles No. 9 Wisconsin, 77-54, behind outrageous 43-6 run
