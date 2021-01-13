James Harden says Rockets 'just not good enough,' doesn't know if situation 'can be fixed'
"This situation is crazy," James Harden said after the Rockets' loss to the Lakers. "It's something that I don't think can be fixed."
Colin Cowherd talks James Harden after an article was released stating that the Houston Rockets allowed him to control everything...
