Myles Turner made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:59 left as the Indiana Pacers held off Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors 104-95 Tuesday night.Full Article
Shorthanded Pacers bounce back with 104-95 win over Warriors
