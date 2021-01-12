America's Cup 2021: Beyond the Cup - NZME's new video show previews this week's Prada Cup

America's Cup 2021: Beyond the Cup - NZME's new video show previews this week's Prada Cup

New Zealand Herald

Published

The Prada Cup is finally here - and so is NZME's new America's Cup video news show to discuss all the big issues ahead of the action starting on Friday.The first episode of Beyond the Cup - which you can watch above - covers off...

Full Article