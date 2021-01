Fight Island is back and the UFC kicks off it’s 2021 calendar with former featherweight champion Max Holloway against Calvin Kattar. talkSPORT.com is in Abu Dhabi, which will also see Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier, but first, here’s what fans can expect from the first main card. Max Holloway (#1) vs. Calvin Kattar (#6) (featherweight […]