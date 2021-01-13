Kyle Sinckler: Bristol Bears & England prop banned for two weeks for swearing at referee
Published
England prop Kyle Sinckler will miss the start of the Six Nations after being banned for two weeks for swearing at a referee.Full Article
Published
England prop Kyle Sinckler will miss the start of the Six Nations after being banned for two weeks for swearing at a referee.Full Article
England head coach Eddie Jones says he plans to rest most of the team that played Tonga ahead of their second Pool C game against..