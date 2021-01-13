‘Steve Bruce is supposed to be a Geordie, but there’s no passion!’ – Ex-Newcastle star hammers ‘negative’, ‘boring’ and ‘demoralising’ tactics
Published
Newcastle United’s woes under Steve Bruce have been compared to the coronavirus pandemic, with ‘no light at the end of the tunnel’. That’s the damning verdict from former defender Warren Barton, who took aim at Bruce for his ‘boring and negative’ style after the Magpies’ defeat to Sheffield United. Newcastle became the first team to […]Full Article