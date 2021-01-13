David de Gea and Harry Maguire’s pleas to Marcus Rashford before Man Utd winner

David de Gea and Harry Maguire’s pleas to Marcus Rashford before Man Utd winner

Daily Star

Published

Manchester United stars David de Gea and Harry Maguire could both be overheard encouraging Marcus Rashford before the youngster set up Paul Pogba’s winning goal against Burnley

Full Article