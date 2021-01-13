VCU vs. George Washington odds, line: 2021 college basketball picks, Jan. 13 predictions from proven model
Published
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between VCU and George Washington. Here are the resultsFull Article
Published
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between VCU and George Washington. Here are the resultsFull Article
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between VCU and St. Bonaventure. Here are the results
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Western Carolina vs. ETSU 10,000 times