Shannon Sharpe: Rockets should not settle on Harden trade despite his public frustrations | UNDISPUTED

James Harden was held to only 16 points last night as the Rockets fell to 3-and-6 in a blowout loss to the Lakers. Houston has lost 4 of their last 5 and Harden seems to be ramping up the pressure on the team to get him out of there. After the game Harden said the Rockets are 'just not good enough.' He then went on to say quote 'this situation is crazy. It's something that I don't think can be fixed.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Harden's statement.