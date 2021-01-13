Shannon Sharpe: Tom Brady should not be credited for the Bucs’ recent success | UNDISPUTED

Tom Brady has turned things around after losing to the Saints 38-to-3 in Week 9. Not only are the Bucs currently on a 5-game win streak, but Brady has also gotten the ball out faster since Week 10. Brady has been blitzed on 36 percent of his dropbacks since Week 10 compared to only 19 percent in Weeks 1 through 9. But despite the increased blitzes, Brady’s passer rating has actually gone up from 96 to over 127 since Week 10. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Tampa Bay Buccanneers' recent success.