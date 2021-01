James Harden has made it clear that he is unhappy in Houston with the Rockets. After their blow out loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Harden says, he's done 'everything he can' in Houston, and 'they just 'aren't good'. Colin Cowherd reacts to Harden's desire to be traded, and lays out why he believes that it's Harden's attitude is why he's in this predicament.