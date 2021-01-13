Todd Fuhrman: Even with James Harden trade, the Nets aren't threat to LeBron's Lakers | FOX BET LIVE

After weeks of rumors of dissatisfaction in Houston, James Harden has been traded from the Rockets and is headed to Brooklyn to rejoin Kevin Durant with the Nets. With Harden, Durant, and Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn is starting to look like a threat to the Los Angeles Lakers' championship chances, but Todd Fuhrman isn't worried. Hear him tell the Fox Bet Live crew why LeBron James and the Lakers' biggest challenge to a repeat of their championship win isn't coming out of Brooklyn.