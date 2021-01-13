Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg urges Tottenham teammates to be braver having dropped 10 POINTS from winning positions this season with latest setback coming in Fulham draw
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg insists Tottenham must improve after being held to a 1-1 draw against Fulham on Wednesday. Ivan Cavaleiro’s 74th-minute header cancelled out Harry Kane’s first-half opener as Spurs missed the chance to climb to third in the Premier League table. Jose Mourinho’s men have now dropped 10 POINTS from winning positions this season. And […]Full Article