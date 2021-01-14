The Texas Tech Red Raiders trailed the Texas Longhorns for most of the night, but with the game tied, star point guard Mac McClung pulled up for a three-pointer and drilled it. Upon review, it was ruled a two-point basket, but with just three seconds left to play, the Red Raiders held on for a 79-77 win.Full Article
Mac McClung drills game-winning jumper to help No. 14 Texas Tech upset No. 4 Texas, 79-77
