Andy Murray has been forced to self-isolate after testing postive for Covid-19 which is set to impact his preparations for February's delayed Australian OpenFull Article
Andy Murray tests positive for Covid-19 as tennis star forced to isolate
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Australian Open faces one or two week delay, Murray backs compulsory vaccination
The Age
Victoria's Sports Minister says the 2021 Australian Open is "likely" to be delayed by one to two weeks, as tennis star Andy Murray..
-
Australian Open faces up to two-week delay, Murray backs compulsory vaccination
Sydney Morning Herald
-
Serena Williams launches bid for 24th Slam with straight-sets US Open win
Mid-Day
-
US Open 2020: Novak Djokovic overwhelming favourite, Serena Williams targets 24th Grand Slam
Mid-Day
-
Kei Nishikori to skip US Open despite negative report
Mid-Day
You might like
More coverage
081020 5-630
WTVQ Lexington, KY
081020 5-630
071620 5-630
WTVQ Lexington, KY