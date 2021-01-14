Aston Villa latest news - Here's a rundown of what's been said and what's happening at Villa currently after games against Spurs and Everton were postponed this week due to Villa's 14-case outbreak amongst its first-team bubble.Full Article
Aston Villa's outbreak 'under control' as Bodymoor Heath to reopen
